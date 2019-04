St. Edward seniors at prom.

St. Edward High School students celebrated their prom Saturday evening, April 13, with the theme of “Alice in Wonderland.”

Senior class members (above, l.-r.) are (front) Roy Cumming, Dominic Laska, Justin Miller, Riley Riggs, Trevor Rasmussen and Nick Barnes; (back) Keean Cruise, Lily He, Maya Baker, Hailey Osantowski, Kenna Hellbusch, Pearl Dewitt, Mackenzie Towey, Melody MacDonald, Emma Ketelsen and Lucien Ruby.