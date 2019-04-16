Village Clean-Up Days set April 26-28

Clean-Up Days in Petersburg will be April 26-28, 2019.

Residential property owners are asked to drop off items, free of charge, in the roll off dumpsters on Main Street.

Items accepted for dumping are: lumber, plastic, siding, couches, mattresses, TVs, microwaves and lawnmowers (if the oil and gas are removed).

Items not accepted are household chemicals, paint, tires, batteries, lawn pesticides, dehumidifiers, gas, oil or yard waste.