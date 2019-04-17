Successful Health Center Gala features singing waiters

‘The Three Waiters’ provided a surprise performance of opera and classical music during the Boone County Health Center Foundation Gala last Friday evening, April 12, at the Cardinal Inn Event Center in Albion.

Some 200 people attended the event, helping to raise about $17,000 to upgrade the health center’s mammography unit to provide 3D images. The gala included a meal, silent auction and live auction. The $20,000 goal for this project has now been met, and the health center will be purchasing the software upgrade