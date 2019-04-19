Flood disaster assistance meeting for agriculture set April 24 in Albion

A meeting on flood disaster assistance programs for agriculture will be held in Albion on Wednesday, April 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Casey Community Building on the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion.

Topics will include USDA programs for livestock losses, emergency loans, field damage and rehabilitation. The meeting is sponsored by Nebraska Extension and USDA. Presenters will be Jamie Keep of the Farm Service Agency, Sherry Asche of the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and representatives from Nebraska Extension, Nebraska Cattlemen, Farm Bureau and other organizations. There is no charge to attend.