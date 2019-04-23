BCDA Director Olson attends Heartland course

Michelle Olson

Michelle Olson of Boone County Development Agency was one of 88 economic development professionals to attend the Heartland Economic Development Course (HEDC) April 22-26, 2019 in Blue Springs, MO.

Her scholarship to attend this course was provided by Black Hills Energy.

Heartland attendees receive fundamental economic development training on topics ranging from business, retention and expansion, workforce development, real estate and entrepreneurship to marketing, finance, ethics and managing economic development organizations.

The 2019 HEDC class includes representatives from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota trained by nationally recognized faculty from within the profession of economic development. HEDC is coordinated by the Institute for Decision Making at the University of Northern Iowa and is accredited by the International Economic Development Council.