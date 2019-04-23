BCNG athletes battle in tough Gee Invite

Cardinal Samantha Weeder (right) pushes to the finish of the 4×800 meter relay

The Dave Gee Invitational, held at Grand Island’s Northwest High School Thursday, April 18, does not host an especially large number of teams, but does annually feature very strong fields that include the likes of traditional Class B track/field titans Northwest and Aurora.

With the step up in competition, Boone Central/Newman Grove was not in contention for the top spots in the team standings. The Cardinals did, however, have some very impressive performances by individual athletes, including a trio of gold medal efforts by seniors Dalton Rasmussen and Jett Stuhr. Coach Justin DeWitt noted that the BCNG boys recorded 14 new personal best efforts and the girls 11.

Rasmussen swept the weight events Thursday, uncorking a 158’6 discus toss and throwing 51’10½ in the shot put, both personal best marks. Stuhr was the meet’s triple jump champion with a season best distance of 42’½.

Two Cardinals relay teams impressed in runner-up performances. The girls 4×800 meter quartet of Jordan Soto-Stopak, Lauren Pugh, Autumn Simons and Samantha Weeder clocked 10:40.58 in placing second to Aurora. The boys 4×400 meter squad of Stuhr, Wyatt Nissen, Cody Maricle and Ryan Kramer finished behind only Northwest in a season best time of 3:42.86.

Kramer (43.73) was also second in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles behind Northwest standout Alex Brandt, and senior Jon Merten (49’10½) placed second to Rasmussen in the shot put. Merten (141’7) also took third in the discus.

Junior Lauren Hedlund placed third in the 100 meter dash (13.24) and 200 meter dash (27.25), and Soto-Stopak was third in the 1600 meter run with a season best 5:39.78 clocking.

