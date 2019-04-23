Card Anderson 6th in Mid-State golf

Braden Anderson

Boone Central senior Bradon Anderson shrugged off miserable weather conditions to place sixth in the abbreviated 2019 Mid-State Boys Golf Championships held Monday at Crofton Golf Course.

With chilly temperatures and constant rain through the day, the scheduled 18-hole tournament was shortened to nine holes.

Hartington Cedar Catholic (180) edged Battle Creek (183) to win the team title, with host Crofton and Pierce following with matching team scores of 191. Boone Central finished eighth in the nine-team field with a 205 total.

Ty Heimes of Battle Creek was the Mid-State medalist, winning a tiebreak with Ted Bengston of Cedar Catholic. Both players recorded nine-hole scores of 41. Anderson shot a 44, winning the tiebreak for sixth with Wayne’s Shea Sweetland.

For the Cardinal varsity, Garret Niewohner (52) and Kade Noble (53) followed Anderson in scoring. Caleb Kohl rounded out Boone Central’s 205 with a round of 56. Jacob Devine shot 65 in varsity competition.

Boone Central registered a 279 team score in junior varsity play, finishing fifth. James Erickson led the Cardinal JV with a round of 62. Other JV scores for Boone Central were Tristan Shively (72) and Bradley Schindel (80).