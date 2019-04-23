County crews continue road, bridge repairs

WASHED OUT APPROACH — This bridge, south of St. Edward on 360th Street, was one of many in Boone County with washed out approaches.

Boone County crews continue this week making road and bridge repairs from the March 13-14 flooding.

“We are still working mostly on the main routes,” said Stacey Ziemba, county highway superintendent.

As of Monday, most mail and bus routes were open except for problem areas on 220th, 230th and 240th Streets west of Albion, which still needed repair.

In the southwest portion of the county, repairs were still needed on roads south and east of Cedar Rapids, and on the road west of Primrose.

Initial repairs of bridge approaches were mostly complete. Crews were working Monday to repair bridge approaches near St. Edward.

In the Albion area and north of Petersburg, crews were filling in washouts Monday along the edges of several roads.

The only Boone County bridge to collapse in the March flooding was the Pilot Knob Road bridge crossing the Cedar River west of Primrose.

With the federal disaster declaration, Boone County is one of 76 Nebraska counties and five tribal nations now eligible for 75 percent reimbursement for repair costs on roads, bridges and other public facilities with the March blizzard and flooding