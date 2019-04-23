Lois Andrea Hahne

Hastings resident Lois Andrea (Matzen) Hahne, 82, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha surrounded by all her family. Lois is survived by her husband of 58 years: Jim of Hastings, sons: Steve (Cherie) Hahne of Mission, KS, Mike (Vonda) Hahne of Hastings, and Jeff (Kristine) Hahne of Lincoln; daughter: Kim Hahne of Omaha; grandchildren: Zach, Andi, Jamie, Aaron, Abbey, Louis, Norah, Brett, Brady and Brandon; great grandchildren: Madison, Lily, Jaxon and Jayce; siblings: Maureen and Gene Gross, Jan and Ron Cruise, Keith and Terri Matzen.

She traveled the world, but the only place she wanted to be was with her family.

Services for Lois Andrea (Matzen) Hahne will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation was held 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church.

Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church.