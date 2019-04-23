Mary L. Graft, 83, of Richmond, IN, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Golden Living Center-Golden Rule. Survivors include her children, Peggy (Tom “Orville”) Thornburgh of Lake City, FL, Steve (Rita) Graft of Winchester, IN, Michael (Tammi) Graft of Marion, IN, and Cindy (Billy) Arnold of Richmond; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; seven siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Donald Graft, who died Oct. 8, 2001, and parents.

Memorial visitation for Mary L. Graft will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1-2:30 p.m., at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with her son, Michael Graft officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

