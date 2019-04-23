McKenna Book, Neihardt Scholar, named alternate to RHOP program

McKenna Book

Neihardt honors scholar McKenna Book of Albion will study medicine at Wayne State College as an alternate for the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP).

Book is the daughter of John and Sarah Moeller. She is a biology major at Wayne State. Her activities in high school included varsity volleyball, basketball, track and field, softball, FFA, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), peer ministry, church choir, Bible study and band.

RHOP is a cooperative effort between Wayne State and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). It encourages students from rural areas of Nebraska to return to rural settings after graduation to pursue their career. Individuals selected obtain guaranteed admission to UNMC Colleges upon successful completion of studies at WSC and receive a full-tuition waiver at WSC.

Areas of study under the program include clinical laboratory sciences; medicine; nursing; pharmacy; physical therapy; physician assistant; dental hygiene; radiography; and dentistry.

Named for WSC alumnus John G. Neihardt, Poet Laureate of Nebraska and the Plains, The John G. Neihardt Scholarship is the most prestigious scholarship awarded by Wayne State College.

As long as the scholarship retention requirements are met, recipients receive:

• Free tuition for up to 128 credit hours

• An on-campus double room waiver for four years.

• An annual stipend of $500 for a maximum of four years.

To be eligible for consideration of the John G. Neihardt Scholars program, a high school student must meet all of the following criteria:

• Have an ACT composite score of at least 25;

• Rank in the top 25 percent of his or her class or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 for six semesters;

• Submit letters of recommendation from two high school teachers;

• Write a 500-word essay on an assigned topic for writing skills assessment.