ATV ordinance to be enforced

All-Terrain Vehicle Ordinance will be in effect especially during the warm summer months in Petersburg.

In the past, there have been many incidents where underage children have been operating unsupervised vehicles.

Parents are reminded that a person operating an ATV shall have a valid Class O operator’s license or farm permit. The operator shall have liability insurance coverage for the ATV while operating on a public road, and have proof, if requested.

Operator shall not operate an ATV at a speed in excess of 30 mph or if the speed limit is posted in the village is less than 30 mph.

The ATV shall have a headlight and tail light and must be equipped with a bicycle safety flag that extends not more than five feet above the ground and attached to the rear of the vehicle.