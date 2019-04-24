FEMA, SBA reps urge flood victims to ‘get registered’

RECOVERY INFORMATION — Some of the presenters at the town hall meeting in St. Edward Monday night were (l.-r.) Tamiko Exford of FEMA, Louise Porter of SBA, Chuck Chase of the Department of Natural Resources, Nicholas Walsh of NEMA and John Laser of FEMA.

St. Edward area residents who had homes, businesses or structures damaged or suffered losses in the March flooding were urged again Monday night to “get registered” in order to get assistance with recovery.

About 50 area residents were on hand for the presentation by federal and state agency representatives in the St. Edward Fire Hall meeting room.

Registration at www.DisasterAssistance.gov is always the place to start, said Tamiko Exford, intergovernmental affairs manager with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Those who do not have access to register online can call FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

Deadline for registration and applications to FEMA is May 20, 2019, said Exford. She emphasized that those who do not register by that date will likely lose eligibility for low interest loans and assistance related to the flood.

After an application is filed, residents will receive a letter of determination from FEMA. Exford said some area residents have received letters stating that assistance has been denied. However, they should read the letter in its entirety, because the reason may be as simple as needing a notification from their insurance company on whether it will provide coverage. FEMA provides help for people only on their primary residence and does not duplicate assistance from insurance, she said.

Most applications are referred to the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) for low interest loans.

Louise Porter, SBA representative, said about 75 percent of Boone County registrants have been referred to SBA. Low interest loans up to $200,000 are available for homes, and loans up to $40,000 are available for personal property losses.

