Nancy Nelson is new Loup Power employee here

Nancy Nelson

Nancy Nelsen of Newman Grove has joined Loup Power District as a part-time customer service representative in the Newman Grove office.

In her new position, Nelsen’s responsibilities include greeting customers; processing payments; setting up, transferring, or closing service; taking service calls, and preparing reports

Nelsen graduated from Lincoln High School and earned an associate of applied science degree from Southeast Community College.

She and her husband, Chris, have a daughter, Halie.