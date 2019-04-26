Disaster Recovery Center will open again at St. Edward, April 30 – May 4

RECOVERY CENTER — Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is operating a Disaster Recovery Center April 30 through May 4 at the St. Edward Fire Station.

State of Nebraska and FEMA announced last week that Disaster Recovery Centers would be opening in Boone, Burt, Knox and Nance counties.

The Boone County center will be open through Saturday, May 4, in the St. Edward Fire Hall, 1302 State Highway 39. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

In Nance County, the recovery center will be open form Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3. at the Genoa City Auditorium. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Knox County, the recovery center is open at the Community Center in Center, NE, from April 30 through May 3. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At the centers, recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications. They can provide referrals and help with appeals. Centers are equipped with captioned phones, video remote interpreting and assistive listening devices.

Nebraska homeowners, renters and business owners impacted by flooding or other weather events may apply for assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses