Commencement exercises are coming up this week at all area schools.

St. Edward Public Schools will hold commencement Saturday, May 4, at 2 p.m. in the St. Edward High School Gym.

Newman Grove High School commencement exercises will be Saturday, May 11, at 2 p.m. in the school gym.

Riverside High School commencement exercises will be Saturday, May 11, at 2 p.m. in the high school gym at Cedar Rapids.

Boone Central High School commencement will be Sunday, May 12, at 2 p.m. in the high school gym.