Commissioners approve sale of lots in Petersburg

Sale of six county-owned lots in Petersburg was approved by Boone County Commissioners Monday, April 29.

Commissioners received only one sealed bid for the lots from the Petersburg Industrial Development Corp. (PIDC) at $15,366, or $2,561 per lot. Bids were due by Monday, April 29.

County valuation for the six adjoining lots in west Petersburg was $12,980. Each lot measures 25 x 140 feet, so the total land area is 150 x 140 feet.

Commissioners Alan Rasmussen and Ben Rutten voted to approve the sale, and Commissioner Larry Temme abstained.

The lots are zoned residential, and PIDC plans to develop the area for housing.

Sheriff’s Department Purchases

Sheriff Denny Johnson met with commissioners to discuss upcoming purchases for his department.

Commissioners approved two purchases. One was a Digital Ally in-car system for a new pickup patrol vehicle to be delivered to the department. Estimated cost of this system is $4,000 to $4,300.

Another approved purchase was for sets of exterior guardian shirt carriers and accessory carriers to equip four officers at a total cost of $1,110.