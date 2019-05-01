Give Blood during ‘Trauma Month’

There’s no way to predict when or where an accident will happen. That’s why the American Red Cross needs donors to give blood during Trauma Awareness Month this May, and throughout the year, to help ensure that trauma centers are prepared the moment an injured patient arrives.

Upcoming blood drives in the Boone County area, May 7 – 16, include:

• Albion, Tuesday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sentinel Building Systems plant, 2680 Highway 39.

• St, Edward, Tuesday, May 7, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 507 Beaver Street.

• Cedar Rapids, Wednesday, May 15, 12 noon to 6 p.m., St. Anthony Parish Center, 111 North Sixth Street.

• Genoa, Thursday, May 16, 12 noon to 6 p.m. Genoa City Hall, 313 Willard Avenue.