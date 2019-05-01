Newman Grove students learn from UNL researchers

Newman Grove students participate in a water experiment on the UNL campus.

An April 22 field trip for students monitoring water quality in Shell Creek was a great success. Unfortunately, Schuyler students were not able to attend, but Newman Grove sent a contingent of eager students. The students visited the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

All of the presenters were eager to discuss their work with the students and relate it back to issues in Shell Creek. Surprisingly, most of them have done or currently are doing research on or related to Shell Creek.

The students met with six University of Nebraska-Lincoln professors and with the NDEQ monitoring coordinator on their trip. They conducted several experiments to better understand the research projects.

Complete story in the May 1 Albion News Print and E-Editions.