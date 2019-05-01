Recovery Center here open through Saturday, May 4

A Disaster Recovery Center is now open again in St. Edward effective Tuesday, April 30.

State of Nebraska and FEMA announced last week that Disaster Recovery Centers would be opening in Boone, Burt, Knox and Nance counties.

The Boone County center is open through Saturday, May 4, in the St. Edward Fire Hall, 1302 State Highway 39. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

A recovery center for Nance County is also open through Friday, May 3, at the Genoa City Hall.

At the centers, recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications. They can provide referrals and help with appeals. Centers are equipped with captioned phones, video remote interpreting and assistive listening devices.