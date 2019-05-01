Scott Wright named to OWH All-Academic First Team

Scott Wright

Scott Wright, a senior at Boone Central High School, was recently named to the Omaha World-Herald, All-Academic First Team, West Central Division.

Scott has been accepted to both Yale University and Harvard University for the upcoming academic year. He plans to attend Harvard University.

The All-Academic First Team is a very prestigious award. Every Nebraska and western Iowa school automatically has two nominees – the two highest-ranked students in the senior class.

Schools are also asked to nominate all other seniors who scored at least a 32 on the ACT or at least 1450 on the SAT. There is no limit on the number of additional students a school can nominate as long as the test score criteria are met.

From all eligible students, the Omaha World-Herald selects a 12-member first team for each Nebraska region and the western Iowa region, and a 12-member second team for each Nebraska region.

From the students named to the three Nebraska first teams, a nine-member All-State team is chosen and featured in the newspaper’s May 12 edition.