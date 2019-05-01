St. Edward commencement will be Saturday, May 4

St. Edward High School will hold commencement exercises honoring 16 seniors this Saturday, May 4, starting at 2 p.m. in the school gym.

The graduates are saluted in an advertisement in this week’s St. Edward Advance. Names of the valedictorian, salutatorian and honor graduates were not available by the Advance deadline.

The school band will play the processional, followed by a welcome by Riley Riggs. Lucien Ruby will lead the Salute to the Flag. Student speakers will be the valedictorian and salutatorian.

The ceremony will include presentation of scholarships by Kathy Cruise.

Graduates will be presented by Superintendent Justin Frederick to receive their diplomas from David Roberts.

Parents will be honored by each of the graduates, and a slide show featuring the seniors will be shown. Maya Baker will deliver the closing.

Class motto this year is: “You’ve got to stand for something or you’ll fall for anything” by Aaron Tippin.

Class flower is a white carnation tipped in blue, and class colors are baby blue and gold. The class song is “Mr. Bluesky” by the Electric Light Orchestra.

A special page featuring the seniors is part of this week’s St. Edward Advance.