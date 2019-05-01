‘We Care’ campaign raises $51,000 for flood victims

March flooding through the Newman Grove city park.

Victims of the March 13-14 flooding in the Newman Grove area received some generous assistance through the recent Newman Grove Caring Hearts “We Care” campaign.

At the end of the five-week fund-raising effort, this campaign had raised over $51,000 for flood relief.

“As a board, we are in awe and so very thankful for each and every donation,” said board member Connie Rankin. “The flood victims are also grateful.”

This campaign started as an effort by Caring Hearts to match contributions dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000.

An anonymous donor gave $10,000 and upped the challenge by another $10,000.

“At that time, the board was a little skeptical, but the total reached $30,000 in no time at all,” said Rankin. During the final two weeks, donations continued to pour in until the total reached over $51,000. Board members include Rankin, Pastor Becky Beckmann and Rose Wissenburg.

Donations are still coming in and will be given to flood victims in the community.

