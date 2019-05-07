Albion businesses gain improvements through DTR program

Preparations for sidewalk replacement last week at Hair Dynamics.

Several more downtown businesses have improved their storefronts and sidewalks during the past month through the Downtown Revitalization (DTR) program.

The recent projects included a new brick front and sign at the Spann Agency, new windows at Good Life Pharmacy and brick work on the south side of Kay Nicole Salon. Just last week, new sidewalks were installed at Leifeld Furniture and Floor Covering and Hair Dynamics Salon on Main Street.

More building improvements will be taking place this spring and summer