Alden M. Nygren

Alden Melvin Nygren 98, of Newman Grove, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion. Alden is survived by four children: Larry Nygren of Fairfeild, CA, James (Nina Nicolas) Nygren of Omaha, Ronald Nygren and wife Jody of St. Edward, and Julie Roehrs of Allen, TX; 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, brothers-in-law Rex Kuntzelman of Fremont, Paul (Melva) Kuntzelman of Hastings, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Agnes, son-in-law Kelvin Roehrs, daughter-in-law Dee Nygren, brother Carrol (LaVonne) Nygren, and sister Laurel (Max) Flaherty.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church, rural St. Edward with Rev. Becky Beckmann officiating. Interment followed at the Salem Lutheran Cemetery.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.