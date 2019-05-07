Boone Central golfers in final stretch of season

The Boone Central Cardinals have embarked on the final stretch of the 2019 boys golf season, pointing to the C-2 District this coming Monday at Beemer.

Boone Central traveled northeast Thursday, May 2, to compete in the always-challenging Wayne Invitational. The Cardinals finished 11th in a tough field, with a team score of 391. Oakland-Craig (336) nipped host Wayne (338) for the tournament championship, with Scotus (341) also challenging.

Card senior Bradon Anderson earned a medal in the event, placing 12th individually with an 87 on the Wayne Country Club layout. Anderson shot 46 on the front nine, then had a strong finish (41) on the backside of his round.

Other varsity scoring for Boone Central was Caleb Kohl (95), Kade Noble (98), Garret Niewohner (111) and Jacob Devine (130).

On yet another chilly, wet day Monday, Boone Central (400) placed seventh in the annual Norfolk Catholic Invitational at the Norfolk Country Club. Battle Creek (323) dominated the tourney, finishing 27 strokes in front of runner-up Scotus (350). Brave Cayden McCracken (78) was the tournament gold medalist.

Anderson again paced the Cardinals with a round of 93, which placed him 23rd in the field of 47. Rounding out varsity play for BC were Kohl (100), Niewohner (103), Noble (104) and Devine (145). James Erickson (124) and Bradley Schindel (151) competed in the JV division.