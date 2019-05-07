Cardinals host Seier Memorial track/field

Braden Benes begins the third leg of the 4×100 meter relay

For the Boone Central/Newman Grove Cardinals, Thursday’s annual Jerry Seier Memorial track and field competition was the final tune-up prior to this week’s all-important district competition.

While the 2019 Seier Memorial did not include a large field of teams, visiting squads from Scotus and Lakeview will also be in Thursday’s B-4 District at Columbus’ Pawnee Park, giving the Cards a barometer of the competition they will face.

Boone Central/Newman Grove Coach Justin DeWitt felt his charges did an excellent job taking advantage of their opportunity on a bright, breezy day at the Boone Central Athletic Complex.

“It was a great night of track and field at the Boone Central (Seier) triangular,” DeWitt commented. “We won 16 first-place medals and improved a lot of times and distances.

“This was our last tune-up before district and the kids did a really good job. Jordan Soto-Stopak had a really strong day, winning the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, and Wyatt Nissen ran well, winning the 100 and 200 meter dashes.”

Boone Central/Newman Grove handily won the girls division of the meet, 15.5 points ahead of Scotus, and the Cardinal boys placed second, just five points back of Lakeview.

Soto-Stopak, Nissen and Dustin Andreason (high jump-tie, 300 hurdles) were BCNG’s double-event winners. Nissen was also on two winning relay teams, giving him a clean sweep of four golds in his events.

Other Cardinal individuals garnering gold were Ashtyn Hedlund (shot put), Leighann Miller (discus), Shalee Grape (pole vault), Samantha Weeder (800), Lauren Hedlund (200), Jon Merten (shot put), Ryan Kramer (high jump-tie) and Jett Stuhr (triple jump).

BCNG also had first place finishes in the girls 4×400 meter relay (Lauren Hedlund, Autumn Simons, Claire Weidner, Weeder), boys 4×100 meter relay (Jett Stuhr, Nissen, Braden Benes, Cody Maricle), and boys 4×400 meter relay (Dylan Korth, Nissen, Benes, Carsten Bird).

Further details & complete results in Print & Online editions of Albion News