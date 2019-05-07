Caspers to mark 25 years as Albion ThriftyWay owners

Don and Sharon Casper

Don Casper started in the grocery business at age 14 in 1974, working for Bud Buckendahl at Albion ThriftyWay.

It started with evenings after school and weekends, bagging groceries and restocking shelves.

Little did he know at the time it would become his career.

Over the years, he learned all aspects of the grocery business.

“It was the school of hard knocks,” he said. “The two guys who influenced me the most were Jun Green and Bud Buckendahl.”

After graduation from Albion High School in 1978, Don began working full time at the store. He helped add product lines, managed the meat and produce departments and assisted with major remodels.

During the past 25 years, major improvements at the store have included replacing all refrigeration with high efficiency coolers and freezers, new LED lighting, new digital check-out stations, new windows and flooring, and expansion of the liquor department.

A 25th anniversary celebration is planned at the store next Wednesday through Saturday, May 15-18.

