Clarence D. Mindrup

On Friday, May 3, 2019, Clarence Duane Mindrup, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 77. Clarence is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Connie Sue Anderson; three daughters, Patricia Lestig (Mitch) of Palestine, TX, Cindy Christensen (Doug) of Wakefield and Shelly Gissler (Aaron) of Louisville; five grandchildren: Travis Lestig, Matthew Christensen, Clayton Christensen, Megan Gissler and Cole Gissler; brother Dale Mindrup (Sharon) of Yachats, OR.

He was preceded in death by his father Frederick Mindup; mother Verda (Husman) Mindrup; sister Audrey (Mindrup) Bower; and two brothers, Willis Mindrup and Dennis Mindrup.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Goglin Funeral Home (807 W. 31st St., Yankton, SD). There will be a time for sharing fond memories of Clarence.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church (1009 Jackson St., Yankton, SD). Burial service to be held in Humphrey at the Humphrey City Cemetery following the church service.

Clarence will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. Semper fi!