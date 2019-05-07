Emma M. Voborny

Emma Marie Voborny, 90, of Elgin, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2018 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion. Emma is survived by four children: Joe (Shirley) Voborny of Raeville. Karen Strong of Norfolk, Paul (Rebecca) Voborny of Dunellon, FL and David Voborny of Elgin; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Kevin) Patras, Anthony Kittelson, Teri (Tony) Garcia, Allysa (Eric) Duray and Aaron Voborny seven great grandchildren, brother Leo Starman of Clearwater, other relatives and friends

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ervin, infant son John, infant grandson Christopher, three brothers, one in infancy, Albert Starman, Tony Starman, sister-in-law Lois (Tony) and her sister Clara Starman.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church at RaevilleE with Fr. Kevin Vogel, Fr. Bernard Starman, and Deacon Dennis Wiehn concelebrating. Interment followed in the parish cemetery.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.