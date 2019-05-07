Food pantry receives gift from Country Partners

Country Partners donation to Boone County Food Pantry.

Country Partners Cooperative is recognizing and assisting those who were impacted by the extreme weather of this winter and early spring with a donation of $2,500 presented last Friday, May 3, to the Boone County Food Pantry.

In addition to the cooperative’s financial donation, matching funds were secured from its agricultural lender, CoBank, through its Sharing Success program, bringing the total donation to $5,000.

In the photo above, Bev Sherrill, center, accepted the donation on behalf of the food pantry. Presenting the funds, l.-r., were Country Partners managers James Kunzman, Scott Haller, Sally Sup and Scott Reinhart.