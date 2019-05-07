Middle school honors custodians on retirement

Boone Central Middle School custodians Jerry Thieman and Joyce Bottorf will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Two long-time custodians were honored during the awards program at Boone Central Middle School last Friday morning, May 3.

Both Jerry Thieman and Joyce Bottorf will be retiring as custodians at Petersburg at the end of the current school year.

A video was presented, and present and former school personnel spoke about the valuable service the custodians have provided.

Jerry, a Petersburg High School graduate, has been a school custodian at that building for 44 years. He served Petersburg Public School for 25 years and Boone Central Middle School for the past 19 years.

Joyce is retiring after her 10th year as a middle school custodian.

