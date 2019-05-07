Newman Grove gets flood recovery help from North Dakota

Unloading supplies sent from North Dakota to Newman Grove.

Following the March flood that affected the Newman Grove area, the Edgeley-Kulm FFA Chapter in North Dakota found a way to help. Through their efforts, two trailer loads of fencing, supplemental feed and livestock needs, building and yard repair materials and gift cards were brought to Newman Grove.

Above, l.-r., FFA members Tyson Haddix, Preston Sueper and Kevin Haase unloaded the materials. Edgely-Kulm FFA member Dalton Gartner spearheaded the donation drive to collect supplies. Newman Grove FFA members and their advisor used the BD Ag forklift to unload and distribute the much needed materials. This is a great example of the values that the FFA organization represents. Newman Grove FFA expressed their appreciation to their counterparts in North Dakota