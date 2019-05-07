Newman Grove High School will have nine graduates

Newman Grove High School commencement will be Saturday, May 11, at 2 p.m. in the school gym, where nine senior graduates will be honored.
Baccalaureate services will also be held Friday, May 10, starting at 7:30 p.m. Class motto this year is: “It matters not what you are thought to be, but what you are.”
Seniors, along with their parents, are:
Cheyenne Elizabeth Cleland, daughter of Karen Cleland;
Dominik Aleczander Cuevas, son of Jenelle Mostek;
Tyson Anthony Haddix, son of Tyson and Ginger Jorgensen, and Shelly Haddix;
Gage DeForrest Johnson, son of Christine Fossen and Tom Johnson;
Sarah Marie Johnson, daughter of Jay and Shirley Johnson;
David Scott Plugge, son of Michael Plugge;
Michael Jay Riedel, son of Donna Riedel;
Brady Scott Sokol, son of Scott and Joan Sokol; and,
Maddison Jane Steffensmeier, daughter of Keri Dreger.
Newman Grove graduates are featured in this week’s Albion News Print and E-Editions.