Newman Grove High School will have nine graduates

Newman Grove High School commencement will be Saturday, May 11, at 2 p.m. in the school gym, where nine senior graduates will be honored.

Baccalaureate services will also be held Friday, May 10, starting at 7:30 p.m. Class motto this year is: “It matters not what you are thought to be, but what you are.”

Seniors, along with their parents, are:

Cheyenne Elizabeth Cleland, daughter of Karen Cleland;

Dominik Aleczander Cuevas, son of Jenelle Mostek;

Tyson Anthony Haddix, son of Tyson and Ginger Jorgensen, and Shelly Haddix;

Gage DeForrest Johnson, son of Christine Fossen and Tom Johnson;

Sarah Marie Johnson, daughter of Jay and Shirley Johnson;

David Scott Plugge, son of Michael Plugge;

Michael Jay Riedel, son of Donna Riedel;

Brady Scott Sokol, son of Scott and Joan Sokol; and,

Maddison Jane Steffensmeier, daughter of Keri Dreger.

Newman Grove graduates are featured in this week’s Albion News Print and E-Editions.