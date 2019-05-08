Assessor wants photos of damage

One of the many homes in St. Ed that were declared unsafe due to severe damage from the flood.

Boone County residents who had property damaged in the March flooding should document the damage with photos, according to County Assessor Barb Hanson.

It appears that assessors may be required to adjust values of flood damaged property for the upcoming tax year. At this time they are waiting on a decision from the legislature.

Photos with description, and a date if possible, can be emailed to: jklassen@boone-county.org.