St. Edward seniors embark on new chapter

Keean Cruise accepts his diploma from School Board President Dave Roberts.

Embarking on a new chapter in life, the 17 St. Edward High School seniors expressed their appreciation and said their good-byes at commencement exercises Saturday, May 4.

Valedictorian Emma Ketelsen said her classmates were quite unique and diverse. Each added a special ingredient to the class. She said: “If we took one out, we would lose something.”

The seniors have supported each other and helped prepare each other for the future, said Ketelsen. She urged all of her classmates to keep reaching for their goals.

Roy Cumming, salutatorian, noted that the 2019 class is one of the largest to graduate at St. Edward in recent years. He said the road to graduation has sometimes been bumpy for class members, but all have learned and made close friends.

“I will miss this place, and I’ll cherish the memories of St. Edward High School,” he said.

Senior Riley Riggs welcomed the audience, and senior exchange student Lucien Ruby led the flag salute and a moment of silence.

Kathy Cruise, school counselor, presented a long list of scholarships to the senior graduates.

Graduates greeted their parents, family members and friends with hugs.

