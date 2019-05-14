BCHC medical staff trains in life-saving skills

Dr. Tami Dodds trains in the simulator unit.

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) staff worked with the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) Simulation in Motion Nebraska program (SIM-NE) on Tuesday, May 9.

The free training was conducted in a 44-foot-long, customized truck that provides a mobile, real-life experience designed to enhance life-saving skills for those in rural areas.

The trucks were launched in 2017 and are stationed in Scottsbluff, Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln.

Rather than having learners travel to larger cities for training, the training is taken to rural emergency medical service agencies and critical access hospitals. This also allows training to be team-based, as learners train side-by-side with the people they normally work with.

The customized trucks feature dual slide-out room extensions, a simulated emergency room and ambulance, a control room, as well as high-tech, computerized patient simulators that talk, breathe, have heartbeats, and can react to medications and other actions of the learners.

Each mobile unit is equipped to recreate a realistic environment for learners, including medical supplies, pre-programmed computerized medical and trauma scenarios; monitors that display vital signs of patient simulators; heart monitors/defibrillators; audio and video recording/playback capabilities and mock drugs.