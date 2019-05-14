Cornerstone Bank promotes Carlson

Pam Carlson

Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the promotions of the following officers of the bank, at their recent meeting:

Pam Carlson was named vice-president of technology support at Cornerstone Bank in Albion.

Pam has been in banking since 1980 when she first started at Albion National Bank. She joined Cornerstone in 2005 when Albion National Bank became Cornerstone Bank.

Previously, Pam was serving as a technology support officer for Cornerstone in Albion.

She and her husband, Lewis, have three children and reside on a farm near St. Edward.