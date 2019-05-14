Newman Grove grads take positive view of future

CLASS OF 2019 — The Newman Grove High School graduates Saturday were (front, l.-r.) Cheyenne Cleland, Sarah Johnson, Tyson Haddix-Jorgensen and Maddison Steffensmeier, and (back row) Gage Johnson, Dominik Cuevas, Michael Riedel, Brady Sokol and David Plugge.

Newman Grove High School’s nine graduates of 2019 are ready for the next step in their lives, said class speakers at commencement last Saturday, May 11.

Tyson Haddix-Jorgensen, valedictorian, said the class members are like ships, now safe in the harbor, who have been prepared to sail out into the ocean. There will be challenges, he said, but school staff and faculty, parents and families have helped prepare the graduates for what lies ahead.

The seniors have always been capable and rose to meet challenges, said Tyson. “We made the most of what we had.” He added that graduates should be ready for the 3C’s — choice, chance and change.

Sarah Johnson, salutatorian, spoke about special memories and the unique personalities of each of her classmates who made the school years enjoyable.

“I will always remember our teachers and their impact on my life,” she said. “You pushed us to do our best every day.”

Johnson urged her classmates to keep pushing forward toward their goals. “You are capable of anything you put your mind to,” she said.

Complete story in the May 15 Albion News, print and e-editions.