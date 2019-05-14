NG students are W!SE certified

NG students certified in W!SE training.

Newman Grove High School students, (l. to r.) Brady Sokol, Cheyenne Cleland and David Plugge recently earned their W!SE Financial Literacy Certification.

W!SE (Working in Support of Education) is a national certification that shows the students are proficient in personal finance by achieving a passing score on the nationally standardized Financial Literacy Certification Test.

Subjects mastered include money, budgeting, the cost of money, banking, credit, insurance, investing, retirement planning, and financial planning and management. The students were enrolled in Mr. Tim Rossow’s personal finance class.