Memorial Day programs set for Boone County towns

Avenue of Flags

Memorial Day programs are planned Monday, May 27, in Albion, Petersburg and St. Edward.

St. Edward program will be at 9:45 a.m., with a military flyover by the Air National Guard 155th Air Refueling Wing will be at 10 a.m. The St. Edward American Legion is requesting help with putting up flags on Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 25 at 7 a.m., and Monday, May 27, time to be announced.

Petersburg Memorial Day program will be held at the American Legion Hall at 9 a.m., and Albion’s Memorial Day program will be at 11 a.m. on the Boone County Courthouse lawn. Details will be announced as they become available.