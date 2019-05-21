Area towns schedule Memorial Day programs

The following Memorial Day programs are planned by area communities on Monday, May 27:

• Petersburg Memorial Day program will be held at the American Legion Hall at 9 a.m., followed by ceremonies at the cemeteries.

• St. Edward program begins at 9:45 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, with a military flyover by the Air National Guard 155th Air Refueling Wing at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Lunch at community building.

• Newman Grove service begins at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Cemetery, followed by dinner at the Newman Grove Bowl.

• Albion’s Memorial Day program will be at 11 a.m. on the Boone County Courthouse lawn, followed by a ceremony for the Living Auxiliary Member at the downtown mini-park and breakfast at the Vet’s Club.