Busy schedule set for Shell Creek Valley Days

Many activities are planned for Shell Creek Valley Days in Newman Grove Friday through Sunday, May 31 – June 2.

In addition to the usual event schedule, events of the Alumni Basketball Tournament have been rescheduled for this weekend. The tournament was postponed due to adverse weather and flooding in March.

Friday Events

Friday’s events begin with an antique tractor parade at 5 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. by food, entertainment and free activities for children. Music will be available in the city park from 7 to 11 p.m., and a pedal tractor pull for children starts at 7:30. A fireworks show will be held at dark, sponsored by the Newman Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Saturday Schedule

The annual fun run/walk will open the events at 8 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a horseshoe tournament at 10 a.m.

Kids carnival with inflatables will continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a penny dive will be held at the pool at 3 p.m.

FFA Alumni Barbecue and Bullride is set from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Mutton bustin’ is set for 6:15 p.m. with a limit of 20 children from ages four to six. Extreme bullriding and calcutta by Double S Bull Riding Co. starts at 6:30 p.m.

The street dance, with music by the After Midnight band, begins at 9 p.m. and closes out the Saturday events.

Sunday Events

Community church services will begin the day Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Newman Grove School, followed by the Lion’s Club pancake feed from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. A tractor and car show will be held in the city park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the kids carnival continues from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Shell Creek Valley Days Parade will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, with the theme “#Nebraska Strong” this year. Judging categories will be best use of theme; crowd favorite, and overall design.

The firemen’s feed will follow the parade, with entertainment by Energize Dance Studio. Proceeds will go toward the American Legion Memorial Wall.