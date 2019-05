Deputy Dustin Martin accepts the $200 donation to Cops & Bobbers from Cornhusker Goodwill Fund Trustee Susan Weeder.

Boone County Cops & Bobbers was one of the recent recipients of funds from Cornhusker Power Goodwill Fund. Cops & Bobbers received $200 for food and prices.

Cops & Bobbers will be held Saturday, June 8, starting at 10 a.m.

Cornhusker Goodwill Fund trustees awarded $6,550 to 24 organizations at their May 6 meeting.