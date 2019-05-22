Newman Grove alumni to gather Saturday

Newman Grove High School alumni will be gathering this Saturday, May 25, for their annual Alumni Banquet at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Honored classes this year will be those of 1969 (50 years), 1979 (40 years) and 1994 (25 years).

A catered meal will be served, and the banquet will be followed by class gatherings at various locations around town.

Alumni officers this year are Randy Benson, president, 402-741-1999, and Karro Fehringer, secretary-treasurer, 402-651-0549.