Wells Drug February
Newman Grove

Newman Grove alumni to gather Saturday

May 22, 2019

Newman Grove High School alumni will be gathering this Saturday, May 25, for their annual Alumni Banquet at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Honored classes this year will be those of 1969 (50 years), 1979 (40 years) and 1994 (25 years).
A catered meal will be served, and the banquet will be followed by class gatherings at various locations around town.
Alumni officers this year are Randy Benson, president, 402-741-1999, and Karro Fehringer, secretary-treasurer, 402-651-0549.

See More Weather