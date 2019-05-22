Newman Grove Schools celebrate construction progress

Taking part in the ground breaking for the Newman Grove classroom addition Saturday were school board members, l.-r., Ginger Buhl-Jorgensen, Jeanie McCloud, Scott Nelson, Becky Wallin, John Krueger and Ryan Chilson.

About 50 people gathered at Newman Grove Public Schools on Friday, May 17, for a double celebration.

First item on the agenda was a groundbreaking for the new addition to the Junior/Senior High School, which will be underway this summer.

Second step was a ribbon cutting for the new agriculture education building on the west side of Highway 45.

Members of the public were present, as well as all school board members, school staff and Hausmann Construction, general contractor for the project.

Newman Grove School District voters approved the $9.5 million bond issue for school construction in May 2018, and construction began last fall for the new ag education structure on the west side of Highway 45. Exterior of the new shop is mostly complete, but the interior work will take place this summer. Also complete is a new elementary playground.

In addition to the large ag shop area, this building includes a wood shop, classroom and office space, storage areas, restrooms and a solid concrete storm shelter. Tours of the new facility were conducted by Superintendent Mikal Shalikow, and a noon meal was served

Kylie Sweeter, Newman Grove ag education teacher and FFA sponsor, said she and her students are looking forward to using the new building next year.

