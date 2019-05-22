Open house held for EMS Week in Petersburg

Demonstration of the gurney and immobilization procedures at the Petersburg Fire Hall.

Coffee and rolls were served by the local EMS volunteers to a small crowd on Sunday, May 19, at the Petersburg Fire Station.

EMS members displayed equipment in the fire department community room. They also provided free blood pressure and oxygen level checks, along with glucose tests. They demonstrated the Lucas 3 automatic compression machine, which is more effective at giving equal CPR compressions. The machine never gets tired. They also showed gurney and immobilization procedures.

Serving as patients were Ella Fogleman and Casidy Baumgartner.

The department encourages anyone who is interested in attending classes and becoming an EMS member to contact any one on the Petersburg squad. New members are always needed.