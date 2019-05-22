St. Edward alumni celebration is this Saturday

St. Edward High School’s annual Alumni Banquet will be held this Saturday, May 25, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. The classes of 1969 (50 years), 1994 (25 years) and 2019 will be honored.

All graduates of St. Edward, and spouses of honored classes, are invited to attend this year’s banquet. The banquet admission includes free admission to the dance following at TJ’s Bar. Gabe Walsh will provide music for the dance.

Anyone having questions can call Kenna Jasa at 1-402-276-2412.