Fire breaks out at hog unit Monday

Smoke and flames come from the roof of The Maschhoffs hog confinement located south of Highway 56 on 230th Avenue.

Fire departments from several area communities battled a fire in a hog confinement owned by The Maschhoffs, southeast of Cedar Rapids, on Monday afternoon, May 27.

The fire was reported about 3 p.m. Monday to the Cedar Rapids Volunteer Fire Department. It apparently started in the east end (office area) of the west building in the complex.

These confinement buildings, known as the Cedar Farrow Unit, are located on 230th Avenue, south of Highway 56.

Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded with all units, and received mutual aid from the Primrose, Albion and Belgrade departments, according to Fire Chief Adam Holka. He estimated about 45 firefighters were working to control the blaze.

As the fire progressed, the building’s roof collapsed, making conditions difficult for firefighters. Many hogs died inside the structure, Holka said.

An excavator from the Boone County Road Department was brought in Monday evening to pull parts of the building apart so firemen could finish extinguishing the flames. Firefighters were on the scene until about 8 p.m..

A Deputy Nebraska State Fire Marshall was on the scene Monday evening to investigate the cause of the fire. No estimate of the loss was available by Tuesday morning.