Albion/Boone Central Alumni Committee has announced the schedule of events and new features for the 2019 alumni celebration to be held Saturday, June 15, in Albion.
The banquet will be held in the Boone Central Gym, starting with social hour at 5:30 p.m., and followed by the supper and program at 6 p.m.
Honored classes this year will be those of 2009, 1999, 1994, 1989, 1979, 1969, 1964 and 1959.
Other activities on Saturday will include the Smoke N Chrome car show downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and school tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The Alumni Committee is partnering with Hwy 14 Brewing Co. to sponsor a band and dance after the banquet downtown on Fourth Street. Proceeds from the after party will go to the scholarship fund for future graduates.
Highway 14 Brewing Co. is owned by Boone Central graduates Greg and Mandy Luettel.
Ticket information is available by emailing cardinalalumni@yahoo.com, or from alumni officers Booke Stuhr, president; Chelsey Borer, vice president; Jill Anding, secretary, or Mandy Luettel, treasurer.
Tickets are also available at Boone County Bank and Cornerstone Bank in Albion.
Alumni events set June 15 in Albion
Albion/Boone Central Alumni Committee has announced the schedule of events and new features for the 2019 alumni celebration to be held Saturday, June 15, in Albion.