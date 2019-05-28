Alumni events set June 15 in Albion

Albion/Boone Central Alumni Committee has announced the schedule of events and new features for the 2019 alumni celebration to be held Saturday, June 15, in Al­bion.

The banquet will be held in the Boone Central Gym, starting with social hour at 5:30 p.m., and fol­lowed by the supper and program at 6 p.m.

Honored classes this year will be those of 2009, 1999, 1994, 1989, 1979, 1969, 1964 and 1959.

Other activities on Saturday will include the Smoke N Chrome car show downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and school tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Alumni Committee is part­nering with Hwy 14 Brewing Co. to sponsor a band and dance after the banquet downtown on Fourth Street. Proceeds from the after par­ty will go to the scholarship fund for future graduates.

Highway 14 Brewing Co. is owned by Boone Central graduates Greg and Mandy Luettel.

Ticket information is available by emailing car­dinalalumni@yahoo.com, or from alumni officers Booke Stuhr, presi­dent; Chelsey Borer, vice president; Jill Anding, secretary, or Mandy Luettel, treasurer.

Tickets are also available at Boone County Bank and Cornerstone Bank in Albion.